Brokerages Set Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Target Price at $81.78

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.50.

VOYA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 30th.

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $68.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.00 and a 200-day moving average of $70.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.06. Voya Financial has a 52-week low of $63.02 and a 52-week high of $77.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $236.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.66 million. Voya Financial had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 16.60%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Voya Financial will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Voya Financial by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 13,861 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Voya Financial by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Voya Financial by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Voya Financial by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

