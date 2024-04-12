Brokers Set Expectations for Aehr Test Systems’ Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 10th. William Blair analyst J. Dorsheimer now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.06. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aehr Test Systems’ current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Aehr Test Systems’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AEHR. StockNews.com lowered Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Aehr Test Systems Price Performance

Shares of AEHR opened at $11.83 on Friday. Aehr Test Systems has a one year low of $10.53 and a one year high of $54.10. The company has a market cap of $341.30 million, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.03 and a 200-day moving average of $23.08.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 million. Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 26.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,623,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 253.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,830,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,510,000 after buying an additional 1,312,565 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,229,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 10,714.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 662,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,571,000 after acquiring an additional 656,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 141.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 953,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,583,000 after acquiring an additional 558,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 4,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $84,706.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,441,789.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 8,738 shares of company stock worth $151,723 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

