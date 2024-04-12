Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Price Target Raised to $84.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Brown & Brown from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.70.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown Trading Down 1.1 %

Brown & Brown stock opened at $82.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Brown & Brown has a fifty-two week low of $58.05 and a fifty-two week high of $87.99. The stock has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.28.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 20.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 16.99%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 144,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total value of $12,406,005.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 37,460,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,113,605.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 187.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,491,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,728,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186,323 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter worth about $217,663,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 658.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,975,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,481 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 401.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,468,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,211 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,445,000. 71.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.