BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFIIW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFIIW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 120.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

BurgerFi International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BFIIW opened at $0.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05. BurgerFi International has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.21.

Get BurgerFi International alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BurgerFi International stock. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFIIW – Free Report) by 29.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,899,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 655,943 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in BurgerFi International were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About BurgerFi International

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BurgerFi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BurgerFi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.