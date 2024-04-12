Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) Given “Buy” Rating at B. Riley

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $14.00.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Byrna Technologies from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Get Byrna Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies Trading Up 2.4 %

Byrna Technologies stock opened at $14.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.92 million, a PE ratio of -53.07 and a beta of 1.69. Byrna Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $15.34.

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $15.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 million. Byrna Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Byrna Technologies will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Byrna Technologies

In related news, insider Herbert Hughes sold 5,229 shares of Byrna Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $62,904.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,114.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Byrna Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYRN. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Byrna Technologies by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Byrna Technologies by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Byrna Technologies by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 90,375 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Byrna Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,310,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Byrna Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Byrna Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byrna Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.