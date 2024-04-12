Cadence Opportunities Fund Limited (ASX:CDO) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.07

Cadence Opportunities Fund Limited (ASX:CDO – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Monday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, April 14th.

Cadence Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.68.

Get Cadence Opportunities Fund alerts:

About Cadence Opportunities Fund

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Cadence Opportunities Fund Limited invests in securities listed in Australia and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.