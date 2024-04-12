Cake Box (LON:CBOX) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Cake Box (LON:CBOX – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Cake Box Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of LON CBOX opened at GBX 170 ($2.15) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £68 million, a P/E ratio of 1,545.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 168.17 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 159.86. Cake Box has a 1 year low of GBX 116 ($1.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 190 ($2.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.68, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

About Cake Box

Cake Box Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fresh cream cakes in the United Kingdom. It offers cakes by celebration, cakes by design, and seasonal cakes, as well as wedding cakes. The company engages in the property rental activities. Cake Box Holdings Plc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

