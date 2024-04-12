Cake Box (LON:CBOX) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Cake Box (LON:CBOX – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Cake Box Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of LON CBOX opened at GBX 170 ($2.15) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £68 million, a P/E ratio of 1,545.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 168.17 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 159.86. Cake Box has a 1 year low of GBX 116 ($1.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 190 ($2.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.68, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.99.
About Cake Box
