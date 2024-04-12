Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Hits New 52-Week High at $52.36

Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $52.36 and last traded at $52.09, with a volume of 1485570 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CCJ. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cameco in a report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.75.

Cameco Trading Up 3.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.18.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $620.00 million during the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.97%. On average, research analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCJ. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 402.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,084,000 after buying an additional 8,113,385 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 21.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,418,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,087,629,000 after buying an additional 4,865,085 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 37.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644,453 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at $72,843,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at $129,258,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Read More

