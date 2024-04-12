Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Price Target to $36.00

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 89.47% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Lovesac in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:LOVE traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.00. 451,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,186. The company has a market capitalization of $294.31 million, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.87. Lovesac has a 1-year low of $14.18 and a 1-year high of $30.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.96 and a 200 day moving average of $21.73.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.06). Lovesac had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lovesac will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $134,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,038,526.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Lovesac by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Lovesac by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Lovesac by 230.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in Lovesac by 338.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Lovesac by 567.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 40 states of the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops.

