Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its holdings in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Free Report) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,479 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Canada Goose by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,967,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,905,000 after acquiring an additional 812,174 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Canada Goose by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,342,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,997,000 after acquiring an additional 20,754 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Canada Goose by 203.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,179,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130,452 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Canada Goose by 135.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,930,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Canada Goose by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,835,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,675,000 after acquiring an additional 69,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Canada Goose stock opened at $11.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.87. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $22.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.06). Canada Goose had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $448.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.25 million. On average, analysts forecast that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GOOS shares. Evercore boosted their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canada Goose currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

Canada Goose Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

