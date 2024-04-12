Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Short Interest Up 58.2% in March

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, a growth of 58.2% from the March 15th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 487,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Cansortium Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CNTMF remained flat at $0.21 during midday trading on Friday. 417,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,643. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average of $0.14. Cansortium has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.29.
Cansortium Company Profile
