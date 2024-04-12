Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Short Interest Up 58.2% in March

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, a growth of 58.2% from the March 15th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 487,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Cansortium Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CNTMF remained flat at $0.21 during midday trading on Friday. 417,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,643. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average of $0.14. Cansortium has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.29.

Get Cansortium alerts:

Cansortium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Cansortium Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical cannabis in Florida, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The company's medical cannabis products are offered in oral drops, capsules, topicals, syringes, dried flower, pre-rolls, cartridges, and edibles under the Fluent brand name. It also sells various third-party branded medical cannabis products.

Receive News & Ratings for Cansortium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cansortium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.