Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Eli Lilly and Company’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $12.10 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $12.20. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $815.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eli Lilly and Company’s current full-year earnings is $12.47 per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on LLY. Erste Group Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $728.05.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.3 %

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $759.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $760.09 and a 200-day moving average of $651.25. The company has a market cap of $721.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $363.33 and a one year high of $800.78.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth about $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $561,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.60, for a total transaction of $761,808.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,542,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,264,721,928. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,785 shares of company stock worth $86,537,034. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

