Cantor Fitzgerald Increases Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $150.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its price target raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MU. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $121.35.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:MU opened at $127.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.62. The company has a market cap of $141.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.96 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $58.03 and a 52-week high of $130.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently -13.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $582,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,435,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $583,377.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,817 shares in the company, valued at $17,753,868.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $582,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 642,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,435,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 313,890 shares of company stock worth $33,354,527. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,946 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 19,842 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Micron Technology by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,652 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.