Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC)

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

NASDAQ VINC opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.08. Vincerx Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $9.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Vincerx Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vincerx Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 44.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing enitociclib, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating patients with hematologic malignancies; and VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat solid tumors.

