Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.28) Per Share

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Cardiff Oncology in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 9th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh anticipates that the company will earn ($0.28) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Cardiff Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($0.98) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Cardiff Oncology’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 8,492.01% and a negative return on equity of 50.13%.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Cardiff Oncology from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of Cardiff Oncology stock opened at $5.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.71 and a 200 day moving average of $2.15. Cardiff Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $6.42.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRDF. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Callan Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 129.2% in the third quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 31,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 17,560 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 6,691 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 757,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,972 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 145.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 79,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 47,297 shares in the last quarter. 16.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel therapies to treat various cancers in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor to treatment a range of solid tumor cancers and KRAS/NRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal and metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as investigator-initiated trials in triple negative breast cancer and small cell lung cancer; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.

