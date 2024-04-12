Cardinal Capital Management Grows Holdings in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management owned 0.07% of National Research worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NRC. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of National Research by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of National Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of National Research by 675.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of National Research by 154.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Get National Research alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of National Research from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.

National Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NRC traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,762. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.01 and its 200 day moving average is $40.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $819.01 million, a PE ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 0.42. National Research Co. has a twelve month low of $33.88 and a twelve month high of $47.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.00 million during the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 47.79%.

National Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. National Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.40%.

About National Research

(Free Report)

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.