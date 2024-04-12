Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) Short Interest Update

Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 80.0 days.
Cargotec Stock Performance
Shares of CYJBF stock remained flat at $69.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. Cargotec has a twelve month low of $57.50 and a twelve month high of $69.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.05.
Cargotec Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cargotec
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Breakout Alert: Coinbase’s Consolidation Is About To End
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- 3 Key Stocks Helping to Drive the EV Race
Receive News & Ratings for Cargotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.