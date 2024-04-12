CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Stake Increased by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,058 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in CarMax by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in CarMax by 194.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of CarMax by 1,081.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at CarMax

In other CarMax news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $1,006,567.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,068 shares in the company, valued at $642,830.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,541,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,515.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $1,006,567.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,830.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,929 shares of company stock worth $2,740,901 over the last quarter. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on KMX shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush increased their price target on CarMax from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on CarMax from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.58.

CarMax Stock Performance

Shares of KMX traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.59. 1,902,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,934,931. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.66 and a twelve month high of $88.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.61.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

