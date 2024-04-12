CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Earns Outperform Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $105.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on KMX. Mizuho began coverage on CarMax in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on CarMax from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush raised their price objective on CarMax from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CarMax has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.25.

CarMax Trading Down 9.2 %

Shares of KMX opened at $71.98 on Tuesday. CarMax has a fifty-two week low of $59.66 and a fifty-two week high of $88.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.61.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.13). CarMax had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CarMax will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $1,006,567.11. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,068 shares in the company, valued at $642,830.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $1,006,567.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,830.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 2,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $192,574.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at $357,849.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,929 shares of company stock valued at $2,740,901. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CarMax

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter worth about $288,278,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,717,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,840 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 29.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,548,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,400,000 after buying an additional 805,438 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 674.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 806,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,059,000 after buying an additional 702,526 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CarMax by 2,311.1% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 603,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,697,000 after buying an additional 578,622 shares in the last quarter.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

