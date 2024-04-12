Cedrus LLC Buys 150 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cedrus LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Cedrus LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Motco boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $476.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $469.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $434.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $370.92 and a 1-year high of $483.23.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

