Cedrus LLC Buys 272 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Cedrus LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Cedrus LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 120,049.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,736,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,926,156,000 after buying an additional 84,666,098 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,339,035,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,144,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,828,000 after buying an additional 215,822 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,074,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,242,000 after buying an additional 49,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,965,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $121.73 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $97.40 and a 52-week high of $125.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.27 and a 200-day moving average of $112.65.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.