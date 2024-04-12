Cedrus LLC Cuts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cedrus LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Cedrus LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 281,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,025,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $336,000. Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 19,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management boosted its stake in Chevron by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX opened at $161.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.32. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $172.88. The company has a market capitalization of $300.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. DZ Bank lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Chevron from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.60.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

