Cedrus LLC Has $2.26 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Cedrus LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Cedrus LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Cedrus LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Leeward Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the period. SFI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Shelton Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $252.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $251.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.36. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $195.63 and a 1-year high of $262.09. The company has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

