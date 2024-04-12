Cedrus LLC Lowers Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Cedrus LLC cut its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Cedrus LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $113.76 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $115.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.08.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.3842 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

