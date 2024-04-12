Cedrus LLC Reduces Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Cedrus LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Cedrus LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CINF. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 11,107.1% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 93.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $119.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.91. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $95.01 and a 52 week high of $124.35.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 8.56%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CINF has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.29.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

