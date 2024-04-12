Cedrus LLC Sells 876 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Cedrus LLC lessened its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 876 shares during the period. Cedrus LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $1,951,290.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,893.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $1,951,290.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,893.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $289,469.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,567,933.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on MetLife from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on MetLife from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on MetLife from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.08.

MetLife Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE MET opened at $70.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.04. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $74.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.73 and its 200 day moving average is $66.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $18.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.07 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 2.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

