Centene (NYSE:CNC) PT Lowered to $89.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CNC. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Centene from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $85.08.

Get Centene alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CNC

Centene Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:CNC opened at $71.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Centene has a one year low of $60.83 and a one year high of $81.42. The company has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.38.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $39.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Centene will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Centene

In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $774,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at $886,731.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $774,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at $886,731.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $900,840.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,668,850.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Centene in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

(Get Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.