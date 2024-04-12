Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target Raised to C$8.50

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Bank of America from C$7.55 to C$8.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CG. National Bankshares set a C$9.50 target price on shares of Centerra Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Centerra Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.23.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CG

Centerra Gold Price Performance

Shares of TSE:CG opened at C$8.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16. Centerra Gold has a one year low of C$6.07 and a one year high of C$10.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$462.92 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. On average, analysts predict that Centerra Gold will post 0.6367925 EPS for the current year.

Centerra Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -53.85%.

Insider Transactions at Centerra Gold

In related news, Senior Officer Darren Millman sold 110,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.96, for a total transaction of C$766,955.67. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Centerra Gold

(Get Free Report)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.