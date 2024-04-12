Cerity Partners LLC Buys 238,611 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,471,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,611 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $42,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,597,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 18,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 180,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,203,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $26.30 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $41.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $148.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on PFE shares. TD Cowen downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 1st. Argus downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

