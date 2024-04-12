Cerity Partners LLC Has $58.26 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 301.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 756,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 567,874 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.15% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $58,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC now owns 200,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,063,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 86,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 12,927 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 67,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $76.02 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.61 and a 12 month high of $77.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.18.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

