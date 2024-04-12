Cerity Partners LLC Has $81.35 Million Stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,826,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,872 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $81,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 66.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 408.0% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,600.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

ANGL stock opened at $28.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.21. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.28 and a twelve month high of $29.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Announces Dividend

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.