Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 100,357 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 76.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,357 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $41,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $184.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $183.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $148.75 and a 52 week high of $192.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

