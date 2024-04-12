Cerity Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,790,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149,664 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.84% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $63,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $36.74 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $32.06 and a one year high of $37.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.70. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

