Cerity Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 611.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 614,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528,015 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $91,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $157.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $163.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.99.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.