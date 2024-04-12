Cerity Partners LLC Sells 945,122 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 50.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 929,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945,122 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $93,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Vivid Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,595,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 346,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,718,000 after acquiring an additional 8,371 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 302.9% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 63,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,338,000 after acquiring an additional 47,516 shares during the period.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of SGOV stock opened at $100.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.46. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.04 and a 52 week high of $100.74.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
