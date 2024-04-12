Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Price Target Lowered to $93.00 at Benchmark

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Benchmark from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CHK has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $103.58.

NASDAQ CHK opened at $87.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.52. Chesapeake Energy has a twelve month low of $72.84 and a twelve month high of $91.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.86.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.95 million. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 6.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.66%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHK. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 100.2% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 6,175,883 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,127,000 after buying an additional 1,517,281 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 3,273.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,462,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,143 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 4,616.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,396,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,131 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 1,578.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,243,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,567 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

