Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Trimmed by Eagle Capital Management LLC

Eagle Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 2.5% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Chevron by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVX opened at $161.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $300.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $172.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.32.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.39%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.60.

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

