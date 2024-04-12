Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 11,170 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 1.3% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $42,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,908,000 after buying an additional 73,141 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Chevron by 13.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,830,000 after purchasing an additional 250,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $163.02. 1,224,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,519,902. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.32. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $172.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.63 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.39%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. TD Cowen cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Chevron from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.60.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

