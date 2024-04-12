Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Hendershot Investments Inc.

Hendershot Investments Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467,521 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,058,235,000. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 15,457.0% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 5,378,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $537,835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343,782 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,906,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 15,548.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,202,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,776,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.60.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $161.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $172.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 57.39%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

