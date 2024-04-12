Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Holdings Lowered by Hendley & Co. Inc.

Hendley & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 3.9% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Chevron by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, April 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Chevron from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.60.

Chevron Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $161.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $300.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.32. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $172.88.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 57.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.