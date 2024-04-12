China Life Insurance Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CILJF) Short Interest Update

China Life Insurance Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CILJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,636,500 shares, a growth of 941.3% from the March 15th total of 2,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 340.9 days.

China Life Insurance Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CILJF traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.13. 3,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,161. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.29. China Life Insurance has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $1.99.

China Life Insurance Company Profile

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. It offers critical illness protection, annuity, children/female/pension, security, life, medical, and accident protection insurance products.

