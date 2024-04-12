Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CIEN. StockNews.com raised Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Ciena from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Ciena in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ciena from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Ciena from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ciena currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.79.

Get Ciena alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CIEN

Ciena Price Performance

CIEN stock opened at $47.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ciena has a 12 month low of $39.94 and a 12 month high of $63.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.10 and a 200-day moving average of $48.26.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Ciena had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ciena will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ciena news, SVP Brodie Gage sold 533 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total transaction of $26,442.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,464.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ciena news, SVP Brodie Gage sold 533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total value of $26,442.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,372 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,464.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $174,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 237,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,783,689.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,533 shares of company stock worth $5,808,540. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ciena

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Ciena by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ciena by 0.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 2.8% during the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 9,774 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 1.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,563 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.