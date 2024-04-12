Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target Raised to $52.00

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CSCO. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Cisco Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Melius downgraded Cisco Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.19.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $49.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $200.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Cisco Systems has a 52-week low of $45.56 and a 52-week high of $58.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.48.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.63%.

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $124,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $150,130.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,559 shares in the company, valued at $9,579,865.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $124,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,441 shares of company stock worth $972,080. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1,666.7% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

