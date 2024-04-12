Citigroup Cuts Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target to $176.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $181.00 to $176.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Baidu from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $173.73.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BIDU
Baidu Trading Up 0.7 %
Institutional Trading of Baidu
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Baidu by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,631,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $300,972,000 after buying an additional 1,232,917 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 90,390.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 901,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $103,953,000 after acquiring an additional 900,284 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Baidu by 56.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,621,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $222,061,000 after purchasing an additional 583,291 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Baidu by 87.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,190,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $159,929,000 after purchasing an additional 556,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Baidu by 5,704.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,230,000 after purchasing an additional 402,838 shares during the last quarter.
About Baidu
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Baidu
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Here are the Pros and Cons of Using Options Call Debit Spreads
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Carmax Returns to the Bargain Basement: Buy the Dip?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Dividend Aristocrat Fastenal Goes on Sale: Buy It While It’s Down
Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.