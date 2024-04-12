Citigroup Cuts Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target to $176.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $181.00 to $176.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Baidu from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $173.73.

Get Baidu alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BIDU

Baidu Trading Up 0.7 %

Institutional Trading of Baidu

Baidu stock opened at $102.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.68. Baidu has a 12-month low of $96.58 and a 12-month high of $156.98.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Baidu by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,631,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $300,972,000 after buying an additional 1,232,917 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 90,390.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 901,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $103,953,000 after acquiring an additional 900,284 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Baidu by 56.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,621,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $222,061,000 after purchasing an additional 583,291 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Baidu by 87.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,190,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $159,929,000 after purchasing an additional 556,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Baidu by 5,704.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,230,000 after purchasing an additional 402,838 shares during the last quarter.

About Baidu

(Get Free Report)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.