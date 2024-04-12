Citizens Financial Corp. (CIWV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on May 1st

Citizens Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:CIWV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th.
Citizens Financial Stock Performance
CIWV stock opened at $19.25 on Friday. Citizens Financial has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.66.
Citizens Financial Company Profile
