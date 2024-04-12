Citizens Financial Corp. (CIWV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on May 1st

Citizens Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:CIWV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th.

Citizens Financial Stock Performance

CIWV stock opened at $19.25 on Friday. Citizens Financial has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.66.

Citizens Financial Company Profile

Citizens Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank of West Virginia, Inc that provides retail, secondary market, and commercial loan services to consumers and businesses in West Virginia. It provides various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, IRAs, and certificates of deposit.

