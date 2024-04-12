City of London (LON:CTY) Declares Dividend of GBX 5.25

City of London (LON:CTY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.25 ($0.07) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This is a boost from City of London’s previous dividend of $5.05. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

City of London Price Performance

Shares of LON CTY opened at GBX 407.78 ($5.16) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 3.34. The company has a market cap of £2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 1,630.05 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 396.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 395.87. City of London has a fifty-two week low of GBX 371.50 ($4.70) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 429.50 ($5.44).

Get City of London alerts:

Insider Transactions at City of London

In related news, insider Ominder Dhillon purchased 1,500 shares of City of London stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 393 ($4.97) per share, for a total transaction of £5,895 ($7,461.08). Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About City of London

The City of London Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

