CKW Financial Group Purchases 352 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

CKW Financial Group lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for 0.3% of CKW Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 131,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,364,000 after acquiring an additional 68,751 shares in the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,141,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,182,000 after buying an additional 98,804 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $393,000. 61.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ACWI stock opened at $109.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.39 and its 200 day moving average is $100.66. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $88.33 and a 52-week high of $110.45.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

