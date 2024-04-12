CKW Financial Group Raises Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

CKW Financial Group grew its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 173,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after buying an additional 8,495 shares during the period. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $416,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 8,484 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,797.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 165,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,798,000 after purchasing an additional 157,175 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of D opened at $49.02 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $58.69. The company has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.92.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 114.59%.

Insider Transactions at Dominion Energy

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Joseph M. Rigby bought 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at $395,093.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 21,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at $8,091,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at $395,093.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 11th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.90.

About Dominion Energy

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

