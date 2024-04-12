CKW Financial Group Sells 3,314 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

CKW Financial Group reduced its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,635 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,314 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BOH. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 38.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,222,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,598 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,977,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $302,774,000 after purchasing an additional 49,163 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,094,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,574,000 after buying an additional 1,556,146 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,652,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,789,000 after buying an additional 590,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 3.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,118,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,558,000 after buying an additional 39,512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Bank of Hawaii Stock Down 1.0 %

Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $58.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.11. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1-year low of $30.83 and a 1-year high of $75.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $252.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.03 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 17.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is currently 67.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Bank of Hawaii in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $53.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BOH

Bank of Hawaii Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.