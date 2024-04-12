CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target Raised to $225.00

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $222.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CME Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a sell rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $216.18.

CME stock opened at $212.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $213.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.35. CME Group has a one year low of $175.73 and a one year high of $223.80.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.83% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 51.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at $959,260,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at $253,563,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in CME Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,589,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,072,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,575 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CME Group by 31.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,858,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $972,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in CME Group by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,615,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

